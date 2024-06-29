Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

28 yr old, Jordan Bardella’s Bid for French Prime Minister Faces High Stakes

By: The Editor, Naija247news

Date:

In a bid for France’s prime minister position, far-right leader Jordan Bardella presents a charismatic face to his 1.3 million TikTok followers, showcasing a friendly demeanor alongside enthusiastic supporters.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Bardella, 28, co-leads the National Rally (RN) alongside Marine Le Pen, aiming to capitalize on President Emmanuel Macron’s call for snap parliamentary elections following a major defeat in European elections. Polls indicate RN could secure a significant portion of the vote, with Bardella pushing for an outright majority to govern independently.

His platform, unveiled recently, emphasizes curbing undocumented migration, reducing energy taxes to boost purchasing power, and strengthening control over education. Bardella has also pledged continued support for Ukraine while opposing the provision of long-range weapons.

If successful, Macron’s gamble could lead to an uneasy cohabitation between a hard-right prime minister handling domestic affairs and a liberal president overseeing foreign policy. The election outcome, however, remains uncertain, potentially stalling the parliament if no party secures a majority.

Bardella, who has pitched himself as the “only alternative” to dissatisfaction with Macron, emerges from a background in Seine-Saint-Denis, where he experienced firsthand the challenges of immigration and societal unrest. His meteoric rise within RN, from spokesperson to president, underscores his rapid ascent and rebranding efforts away from the party’s controversial past.

While projecting a mild demeanor and leveraging social media to connect with younger voters, Bardella remains steadfast in his far-right positions on immigration and national identity. Despite presenting a more polished image, his policies on expelling foreigners who commit crimes and restricting social benefits to French citizens reflect RN’s hardline stance.

As France braces for the election’s implications, Bardella’s campaign seeks to resonate with voters dissatisfied with the status quo, presenting a clear alternative to Macron’s leadership amid heightened political tension and uncertainty.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Russian Troops advances in Ukraine amid new Western countermeasures
Next article
Russian Attacks Kill Dozens Across Ukraine, Including Children
The Editor, Naija247news
The Editor, Naija247news

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

FG Donates 1,419 Metric Tonnes of Maize, Garri to Oyo State

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 1, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government has donated 1,287...

Nigeria is no longer interested in airline partnership – Ethiopian Airlines

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 1, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Ethiopian Airlines has announced that the...

Police parade 17 over alleged cultism, murder in A’Ibom

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 1, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Police Command in Akwa Ibom,...

Conoil Plc Reports 53.2% Revenue Growth to N201.39 Billion in 2023,

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
…Doubling Profit Before Tax Conoil Plc has released its financial...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

FG Donates 1,419 Metric Tonnes of Maize, Garri to Oyo State

Agriculture 0
July 1, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government has donated 1,287...

Nigeria is no longer interested in airline partnership – Ethiopian Airlines

Aviation 0
July 1, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Ethiopian Airlines has announced that the...

Police parade 17 over alleged cultism, murder in A’Ibom

CrimeWatch 0
July 1, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Police Command in Akwa Ibom,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

FG Donates 1,419 Metric Tonnes of Maize, Garri to Oyo State

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?