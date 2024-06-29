Menu
103 Nigerians Deported From Turkey Arrive In Abuja, Lament 11-Month Detention By Turkish Govt

By: David Okafor

Date:

No fewer than 103 Nigerians arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Friday, following their deportation from Turkey.

The deportees, who landed at approximately 6:45 pm on a Southwind Airlines flight with registration number TC-GRB, were received at the pilgrims’ wing of the airport by multiple government agencies. These included the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), and military personnel.

According to reports from Channels TV, the reasons behind their deportation from Turkey remain unclear. Expressing grievances, some of the deportees alleged unfair treatment during their detention, which spanned over 11 months before their expulsion.

They have called on the Nigerian government to intervene on their behalf and assist in recovering their confiscated belongings.

David Okafor
David Okaforhttp://naija247news.com
David Okafor Foreign Affairs Editor, Naija247news Media Group David Okafor is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Naija247news Media Group, with over five years of experience in international journalism. He excels in delivering insightful and impactful coverage of global politics and economic trends. Holding a degree in International Relations, David is known for his investigative skills and editorial leadership. His work ensures Naija247news provides accurate and comprehensive analysis of world events, earning him respect in the media industry.

