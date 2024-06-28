Menu
Nigeria Metro News

Umuchima Community Protests Gully Erosion, Calls for Urgent Government Intervention

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Residents of Umuchima Community in Ideato South Local Government Area of Imo State staged a peaceful protest on Friday, decrying the severe gully erosion that has left many homeless and destroyed numerous properties.

The protesters, bearing placards with messages such as “Gully erosion: Umuchima is homeless in Ideato South, Imo State,” “We are refugees in our state,” and “Presidency, take note,” expressed their frustration over the government’s inaction despite repeated pleas for help.

The placards also displayed photos depicting the extensive damage caused by the erosion, including eroded homes and roads.

Chimezie Ugochukwu, Vice President of Umuchima autonomous community, spoke to SaharaReporters, highlighting the community’s efforts since 2021 to seek assistance from both state and federal governments, including the Ecological Department in Abuja.

“More than 50 buildings have been destroyed. The community cannot handle it anymore. That is why we came out, let the government come to our aid,” he pleaded.

Mary Nwakata, another protester, tearfully shared her plight of losing her home and shop, leaving her and her children stranded. “Erosion has washed everything, and that place is our last hope,” she said, urging the government to intervene.

The Secretary General of Umuchima Community, Mabaoma Uche, expressed frustration over the lack of response to their numerous letters to local and federal representatives, including Ikenga Ugochinyere and former representatives.

He lamented the loss of more than 20 houses and several lives due to the erosion, warning that continued rainfall could render the community completely uninhabitable.

The residents’ protest underscores the urgent need for government action to address the devastating impact of gully erosion on Umuchima Community and prevent further loss of life and property.

