Security News

Troops Neutralise Five Terrorists, Rescue Hostages in Sokoto

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 28, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Troops of the Nigerian Army deployed for counter-terrorism operations in Sokoto State on Thursday foiled a kidnap attempt, neutralising five terrorists and rescued two hostages held by them

This is contained in a post on the official X Handle of the Nigerian Army on Thursday.

The Army said troops responded to a distress call from the Baniguntu and Gohonau forest areas in Gudu Local Government Area of the state and engaged the terrorists in a fierce gun battle.

It said terrorists who survived the encounter fled with gunshot wounds

According to the Army , the rescued hostages, identified as Nura Isya and Saluhu Hamza, were safely handed over to the Chairman of Gudu Local Government Area for medical attention and reunification with their families.

“The successful operation not only prevented a potential tragedy, but also led to the recovery of 5 AK-47 rifles, 32 rounds of ammunition, and a Tecno phone, further disrupting the activities of the terrorist group.

“This heroic rescue mission highlights the resoluteness of the Nigerian Army to combat terrorism and ensure the safety and security of citizens in Sokoto State and across the country.

“The troops’ swift and decisive action serves as a testament to their dedication to protecting the lives and well-being of the people they serve,” it said. (www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com

