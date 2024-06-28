Tobi Amusan Cleared for Paris Olympics After CAS Dismisses Doping Appeals

Tobi Amusan, the world record holder in the 100m hurdles, has been granted eligibility to compete in the Paris Olympics following a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to dismiss appeals against her clearance from a doping charge.

The World Athletics disciplinary tribunal had initially cleared the 27-year-old Nigerian athlete, who was accused in July 2023 of missing three anti-doping tests within a 12-month period. Despite appeals from World Athletics and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), CAS ruled in favor of Amusan.

CAS stated in a release that its panel “unanimously acknowledged that the Athlete committed two filing failures but did not confirm the existence of a missed test alleged by WA and WADA, which would have constituted the third Whereabouts Failure within a 12-month period.”

Amusan achieved a world record time of 12.12 seconds in the 100m hurdles at the world championships in Eugene, Oregon, in July 2022, where she also secured the gold medal. Last year, she placed sixth at the world championships in Budapest.

Under World Athletics’ anti-doping regulations, athletes who fail to declare their whereabouts for doping tests three times within a year face a two-year ineligibility period.