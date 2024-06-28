Menu
Search
Subscribe
Colleges

‎NUC Accredits Five Additional Courses for Kogi University

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 28, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Universities Commission has again granted full accreditation to five more academic programmes for Salem University Lokoja, Kogi.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Alewo Johnson-Akubo, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Lokoja on Friday.

The VC said that accreditation was communicated to the institution via a letter dated June 6 and signed by the Acting Director, Accreditation, Abraham Chindusu, on behalf of the NUC Acting Executive Secretary, Mr Chris Maiyaki.

Johnson-Akubo explained that the five accredited courses came after seven courses in BSc: Computer Science, Information Technology, Geology, Microbiology, Biochemistry, and MSc/MBA Business Administration, were given full accreditation in 2022.

He gave the names of the five accredited courses, all in the university’s College of Education, to include: Business Education, Education Computer Science, Education English, Educational Management and Social Studies.

The VC said: “Only last year we got the NUC’s approval to run PhD programmes for the teaming Nigerian citizens and foreigners alike to boost education globally.

“This accreditation is cheering news to us as a university, which is out to train the youths to be Global Changed Agents that will bring about the needed growth and development in nations.

“Today, virtually all the courses being run by Salem University Lokoja are fully accredited notwithstanding the rush for our courses by candidates desiring to study with us.”

The VC said with the kind of infrastructural development we have in Salem University, we have what it takes to admit more students into our various departments.”

Johnson-Akubo expressed gratitude to God and the Chancellor, Archbishop Sam Amaga, for making it possible that “virtually all our programmes in the seven colleges have been fully accredited by the NUC.”(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Davido congratulates Sharon Ooja on her wedding
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Davido congratulates Sharon Ooja on her wedding

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The superstar Afrobeat singer, Davido congratulates...

Navy arrests two for crude oil theft in Rivers

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Commander Nigerian Navy Ship SOROH (NNS),...

Actor Ejike Asiegbu apologises over video attacking Uzodinma

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Veteran Nollywood Actor, Ejike Asiegbu has...

Nollywood Actor Mr Ibu laid to rest in Enugu

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Colleagues, and loved ones of late...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Davido congratulates Sharon Ooja on her wedding

Lifestyle News 0
June 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The superstar Afrobeat singer, Davido congratulates...

Navy arrests two for crude oil theft in Rivers

CrimeWatch 0
June 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Commander Nigerian Navy Ship SOROH (NNS),...

Actor Ejike Asiegbu apologises over video attacking Uzodinma

Lifestyle News 0
June 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Veteran Nollywood Actor, Ejike Asiegbu has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Davido congratulates Sharon Ooja on her wedding

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?