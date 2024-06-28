Nollywood Actor Mr Ibu laid to rest in Enugu

June 28, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Colleagues, and loved ones of late veteran Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, mourns as he is laid to rest in his hometown today, June 28.

Recall that the beloved actor passed away earlier this year after battling health issues.

The news of Mr Ibu’s demise was confirmed by Emeka Rollas, the president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, back in March, triggering an outpouring of grief from fans, colleagues, and family members.

Known for his comedic prowess and memorable roles, Mr Ibu’s demise has left a void in the hearts of many who grew up watching his films and admiring his talent.

On Wednesday night, a night of tribute was held in honor of the late actor, drawing a crowd of his fellow actors and admirers from the industry.

Photos from the event show Mr Ibu’s wife and children in a solemn mood as they paid their final respects to their beloved husband and father.

Today’s burial ceremony in Enugu State saw an outpouring of grief, with attendees reflecting on Mr Ibu’s legacy and the impact he had on both the industry and the lives of those who knew him.(www.naija247news.com).