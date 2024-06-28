Nigerian Bourse advances marginally by 0.01%

June 28, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Bourse on Thursday advanced marginally from the previous close of 0.90% on Wednesday.

The All Share Index grew by 0.01% closing at 99,396.23 points against the previous close of 99,385.44 points.

Investors gained N7 billion as market capitalisation also grew to N56.228 trillion from 56.221 trillion of the previous session.

The volume and value of traded stocks stood at 529 million units and N10.49 billion in 7,616 deals.

Market Breadth

33 stocks closed positive against 16 that declined, bringing the market breadth to a positive round up

Percentage Gainers

CUTIX and SEPLAT led the gainers’ chart with 10.00% growth each to close at N4.40 and N3794.90 respectively.

LASACO, CWG, UCAP and AFRICAN PRUDENTIAL among other gainers also grew their share prices above 9.00% each.

Percentage Losers

DAAR COMMUNICATION led other price decliners, shedding 8.93% of its share price to close at N0.51 from the previous close of N0.56.

C & I Leasing, Consolidated Hallmark Holding and MTN Nigeria also shed their share prices by 8.54%, 7.98% and 6.89% respectively.

Volume Drivers

GTCO traded about 66 million units of its shares in 259 deals, valued at N2.9 billion.

UACN traded about 46 million units of its shares in 64 deals, valued at about N706.6 million.

ACCESSCORP traded about 39.7 million units of its shares in 494 deals, valued at N754 million. (www.naija247news.com).