Nigerian Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo Targets Illicit Use of Private Aircraft in New Crackdown

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has raised concerns over the misuse of private aircraft in Nigeria, revealing their involvement in money laundering, drug trafficking, and other illegal activities.

In a statement made on Thursday at the Ministry of Aviation in Abuja, Keyamo announced the formation of a Ministerial Taskforce Committee dedicated to curbing illicit charter operations within the nation’s aviation industry.

The minister emphasized that these unlawful activities have not only cost the industry billions of dollars but also posed significant security threats.

Keyamo pointed out that certain individuals involved in these illegal practices had obtained permits for operating non-commercial aircraft but had subsequently violated the terms of their licenses.

Addressing the committee members, the minister directed them to compile a comprehensive list of all non-commercial flight operators, investigate the validity of their professional licenses, and recommend appropriate sanctions for any airlines found to be involved in illicit activities.

The eight-member taskforce, chaired by Ado Sanusi, CEO of Aero Contractors, has been given a three-month deadline to present its findings to the minister.