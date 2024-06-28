Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

NDLEA secures 19 convictions, seizes 525.6kg of illicit drugs

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 28, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Cross River command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), says it secured no fewer than 19 convictions for drug-related offences between January and June.

The commander, Rachel Umebuali disclosed this in an interview with the Newsmen in Calabar on Friday.

She said that a total of 142 persons were arrested for various drug-related offences across the state within the period under review.

The NDLEA official further said that 16 persons were currently under prosecution, and that none of the accused persons was discharged during the period.

Umebuali said that the command seized a total of 525.6kg of different illicit drugs within the past six months.

She disclosed that illicit drug dealers were constantly devising diverse ways to perfect their trade without being caught

The commander listed cannabis sativa, methamphetamine, psychotropic drugs, heroin, cocaine and tincture as the most trafficked and abused drugs in the state.

“These drug peddlers mostly conceal the drugs in bags and convey them to buyers with motor vehicles,” she said.

Umebuali said that the command’s operations were hugely affected by lack of adequate logistics such as vehicles.

She however, restated the agency’s commitment to religiously undertake its duty of tackling drug trafficking, addiction and abuse in the state.

“Whether we like it or not, illicit drug intake has consequences on security, economy, and the overall welfare of the populace.

“It has an undeniable connection to the rise in insecurity, and impacts negatively on peace and development,” she said.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Farmers decry destruction of rice farms by quelea birds in Taraba
Next article
Troops Neutralise Five Terrorists, Rescue Hostages in Sokoto
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Federal Government Announces Significant Boosts in Nigeria’s Economy

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government has reported significant...

Troops Neutralise Five Terrorists, Rescue Hostages in Sokoto

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Troops of the Nigerian Army deployed...

Farmers decry destruction of rice farms by quelea birds in Taraba

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Rice farmers in Nahuta – Lalinga...

ASUU Threatens Fresh Strike

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Members of the Academic Staff Union...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Federal Government Announces Significant Boosts in Nigeria’s Economy

Economy 0
June 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government has reported significant...

Troops Neutralise Five Terrorists, Rescue Hostages in Sokoto

Security News 0
June 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Troops of the Nigerian Army deployed...

Farmers decry destruction of rice farms by quelea birds in Taraba

Agriculture 0
June 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Rice farmers in Nahuta – Lalinga...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Federal Government Announces Significant Boosts in Nigeria’s Economy

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?