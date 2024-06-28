NDLEA secures 19 convictions, seizes 525.6kg of illicit drugs

June 28, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Cross River command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), says it secured no fewer than 19 convictions for drug-related offences between January and June.

The commander, Rachel Umebuali disclosed this in an interview with the Newsmen in Calabar on Friday.

She said that a total of 142 persons were arrested for various drug-related offences across the state within the period under review.

The NDLEA official further said that 16 persons were currently under prosecution, and that none of the accused persons was discharged during the period.

Umebuali said that the command seized a total of 525.6kg of different illicit drugs within the past six months.

She disclosed that illicit drug dealers were constantly devising diverse ways to perfect their trade without being caught

The commander listed cannabis sativa, methamphetamine, psychotropic drugs, heroin, cocaine and tincture as the most trafficked and abused drugs in the state.

“These drug peddlers mostly conceal the drugs in bags and convey them to buyers with motor vehicles,” she said.

Umebuali said that the command’s operations were hugely affected by lack of adequate logistics such as vehicles.

She however, restated the agency’s commitment to religiously undertake its duty of tackling drug trafficking, addiction and abuse in the state.

“Whether we like it or not, illicit drug intake has consequences on security, economy, and the overall welfare of the populace.

“It has an undeniable connection to the rise in insecurity, and impacts negatively on peace and development,” she said.(www.naija247news.com).