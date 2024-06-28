Menu
CrimeWatch

Navy arrests two for crude oil theft in Rivers

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 28, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Commander Nigerian Navy Ship SOROH (NNS), Commodore Nanmar Lakan, said the command has arrested two persons for crude oil theft and seized a wooden boat laden with 12,000 litres of Automated Gas Oil (AGO).

Lakan disclosed this while parading the suspects at Okarki waterfront on Friday.

He said that the suspects were arrested at Okariki waterfront, in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers.

Lakan explained that the arrest was made in line with the mandate of Operation Delta Sanity, which includes anti-crude oil theft, anti-pipeline vandalism, and anti-illegal refining sites among others.

“Working with intelligence gathering from the good citizens of this country, we received credible information that some people want to move illegally refined AGO, popularly known as diesel from the Okarki River.

“We dispatched our men there, and they arrested two suspects.

“The quantity of the AGO is estimated to be 12,000 litres refined illegally,” he said.

He urged those involved in illegality to desist from such and look for a better way of livelihood, as such illegal business was harmful to the society, and the nation at large.

According to him, the nation is losing a lot economically, so I advise them to stop, if not we are determined to rid the entire area of this illegal business.

He appealed to members of the public and lawful citizens, to give relevant information to security agencies particularly the NNS SOROH to carry out its tasks.

The commander said that the suspects and the products would be handed over to the appropriate security agency because there was a standing procedure for handling such issues.

He expressed the commitment of the navy to rid the waterways of criminals and urged those involved in illegal oil bunkering to desist from it or face the wrath of the law.

Speaking to newsmen, one of the suspects, Mr Clement Fimeya, said that he was doing it to feed his four children because of lack of job opportunities.

He pleaded for forgiveness and promised never to indulge in such illegality if granted a pardon by the appropriate security agency. (www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
