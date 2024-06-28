Menu
Naira Weakens 0.2% to 1,510/$, Becomes Worst-Performing Currency in First Half of 2024

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

Nigeria's Naira Continues Downward Spiral, Among Worst Performers Globally

The Nigerian naira extended its decline against the dollar for a ninth consecutive day, marking it as the worst-performing currency in the first half of the year. Faced with steep devaluation, limited dollar liquidity, and market volatility, efforts to stabilize the currency have been challenged.

Closing at 1,510 naira per dollar on Thursday, according to FMDQ data compiled by Bloomberg, the naira has experienced its longest losing streak since July 2017, with a cumulative decline of 40% since the beginning of the year.

Among global currencies tracked by Bloomberg, the naira’s performance ranks alongside that of Lebanon’s pound, which is grappling with an economic crisis and increasing dollarization.

Samir Gadio, head of Africa strategy at Standard Chartered Bank Plc in London, emphasized that while the naira has undergone significant devaluation and is undervalued, sustained improvement in dollar supply is essential to support the currency. Despite attractive local interest rates, portfolio inflows have not yet shown substantial recovery.

Nigeria’s foreign exchange challenges stem from years of acute scarcity and instability exacerbated by lower crude oil production and limited economic diversification. Since June 2023, when President Bola Tinubu’s administration initiated policy changes to attract inflows and revive the economy, the naira has lost approximately 70% of its value against the dollar.

Recent volatility in the currency market eased in June, following earlier fluctuations driven by imbalances between dollar demand and supply. Central Bank Governor Olayemi Cardoso indicated optimism this week, suggesting that the era of significant volatility may be over, as efforts to enhance investor confidence continue.

Under Cardoso’s leadership since September, the central bank has aggressively raised interest rates by 750 basis points to 26.25%, cleared a backlog of foreign exchange transactions, and secured multilateral dollar inflows aimed at stabilizing the currency.

Alongside Nigeria’s naira, Egypt’s pound and Ghana’s cedi also ranked among the worst-performing currencies globally in the first half of the year. Looking ahead, Gadio highlighted the importance of sustained foreign exchange inflows for the naira’s stabilization and potential appreciation.

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
