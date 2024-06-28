Naira Crashes to N1,510/$1 at Official Market, N1,520/$1 at Black Market

June 28, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira weakened by 0.15 per cent or N2.27 against the US Dollar at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) on Thursday to N1,510.10/$1 compared with the preceding trading session’s N1,507.83/$1.

Data from the FMDQ Securities Exchange indicated that the forex turnover for the session significantly increased by 62.8 per cent or $110.82 million to $287.21 million from the $176.39 million recorded in the last trading session.

At the black market also, the Naira suffered a loss of N20 against the greenback during the trading session to finish at N1,520/$1 versus the midweek’s closing price of N1,500/$1.

Equally, the Nigerian Naira further weakened against the Pound Sterling in the official market yesterday by N4.43 to sell for N1,906.38/£1 compared with the previous day’s N1,901.95/£1 and depreciated against the Euro by N4.30 to close at N1,609.97/€1, in contrast to Wednesday’s value of N1,605.67/€1.(www.naija247news.com).