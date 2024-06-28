Menu
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira Crashes to N1,510/$1 at Official Market, N1,520/$1 at Black Market

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 28, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira weakened by 0.15 per cent or N2.27 against the US Dollar at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) on Thursday to N1,510.10/$1 compared with the preceding trading session’s N1,507.83/$1.

Data from the FMDQ Securities Exchange indicated that the forex turnover for the session significantly increased by 62.8 per cent or $110.82 million to $287.21 million from the $176.39 million recorded in the last trading session.

At the black market also, the Naira suffered a loss of N20 against the greenback during the trading session to finish at N1,520/$1 versus the midweek’s closing price of N1,500/$1.

Equally, the Nigerian Naira further weakened against the Pound Sterling in the official market yesterday by N4.43 to sell for N1,906.38/£1 compared with the previous day’s N1,901.95/£1 and depreciated against the Euro by N4.30 to close at N1,609.97/€1, in contrast to Wednesday’s value of N1,605.67/€1.(www.naija247news.com).

Nigerian Bourse advances marginally by 0.01%
Nigeria’s cryptocurrency market to hit $52.5 million in 2028 – SEC
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
