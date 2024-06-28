Kenya’s President Ruto Faces Backlash as Domestic Woes Overshadow Global Diplomacy Efforts

Nairobi, June 28 (Reuters) – Since his election two years ago, Kenya’s President William Ruto has garnered international attention, speaking at global forums and forging alliances across continents. However, his extensive foreign engagements stand in stark contrast to the economic hardships faced by Kenyan citizens back home.

Ruto’s administration recently faced a significant setback when plans to introduce steep tax hikes were met with widespread protests, compelling him to reverse course. This decision, while appeasing demonstrators, has underscored the disconnect between his global statesmanship and the harsh realities endured by Kenyans grappling with inflation, corruption, and security challenges.

“Enslaved and supported by foreign interests, and never pro-people in its outlook and interests, (Ruto’s administration) was bound to face the consequences of its priorities,” remarked Willy Mutunga, Kenya’s former chief justice, reflecting the sentiments of many discontented citizens.

Despite Ruto’s efforts to position Kenya as a key player on the international stage, his leadership at home has come under fire. Critics argue that his focus on global acclaim has left him out of touch with local concerns, exacerbating public dissatisfaction and emboldening political opponents ahead of the 2027 elections.

“Even if nationwide demonstrations dissipate, this civil disobedience is a generation-defining moment,” noted Declan Galvin, managing director of Nairobi-based Exigent Risk Advisory.

Ruto’s reputation for an intense work ethic has been overshadowed by accusations of insensitivity and a failure to address domestic grievances promptly. While celebrated abroad for his speeches on global financial reform and climate action, his popularity at home has waned amidst accusations of elitism and detachment.

The future of Ruto’s administration now hinges on reconciling with disillusioned voters and devising a strategy to navigate Kenya’s economic challenges while managing a substantial national debt. His ability to regain public trust and recalibrate his leadership style may determine his political survival as scrutiny intensifies both domestically and abroad.