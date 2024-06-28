Kenyan Activists Call for President Ruto’s Resignation Amid Escalating Protests

NAIROBI, June 28 (Reuters) – Following nationwide demonstrations that compelled President William Ruto to backtrack on proposed tax increases, Kenyan activists are intensifying their demands for his resignation through renewed calls for protests, strikes, and sit-ins.

Ruto reversed the contested finance bill on Wednesday, pledging to heed the voices of young people after violent clashes between protesters and police left at least 23 dead and sparked further unrest across major towns and cities.

In response to continued public outcry, additional protests on Thursday resulted in more fatalities and injuries, prompting activists to circulate pamphlets advocating for seven days of nationwide activism beginning July 2. The initiative, endorsed with the hashtag #RUTOMUSTGO, seeks to escalate pressure until Ruto steps down unconditionally.

“He has proven himself unfit as a Kenyan and failed his constitutional mandate to protect the Kenyan people,” stated the document widely shared online.

Despite his concession on tax hikes, which sparked the initial protests, Ruto now faces his most serious challenge since assuming office two years ago. The rapid escalation of the youth-led movement underscores growing discontent with his administration’s governance and economic policies.

In lieu of the abandoned tax measures, Ruto instructed the treasury to identify cost-saving measures totaling 346 billion Kenyan shillings ($2.69 billion), limiting expenditure to critical services until a supplementary budget receives approval.

Seeking dialogue amid escalating tensions, Ruto also engaged with Catholic bishops, who have strongly condemned police brutality during the protests, in search of collaborative solutions.

At the funeral of Ibrahim Kamau, a 19-year-old killed during Tuesday’s demonstrations, grieving mother Edith Wanjiku called for justice for her son and others who lost their lives.

Boniface Mwangi, a prominent activist, labeled Kamau’s death a murder by police, emphasizing the need for accountability and justice amidst ongoing protests demanding systemic change.

($1 = 128.7500 Kenyan shillings)