JAMB

JAMB releases 2024 supplementary UTME results

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 28, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has announced the release of results of candidates who participated in the supplementary Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME.

Recall that the examination was conducted between Friday, June 21, and Saturday, June 22, 2024.

The board disclosed the release in a statement Friday morning by its spokesman, Fabian Benjamin.

The supplementary examination was conducted for 28,835 candidates who were unable to be biometrically verified during the main 2024 UTME and were, therefore, unable to take their examination.

Similarly, the other category of candidates were those suspected to have been involved in examination malpractices during the main UTME but who were given a second chance to sit the examination.

“The exercise, which recorded a huge success nationwide, was marked by heightened security measures put in place by the Board to preclude any instance of examination infractions.

As such, some nefarious characters who had attempted to impersonate bona fide candidates were apprehended and handed over to law enforcement agencies for further investigation and prosecution, “the statement read.

It read further: “The board would continue to ensure that no candidate benefits from any acts of infractions through the deployment of state-of-the-art technology before, during, and after its examinations.

“Candidates are, therefore, urged in their own interest to refrain from engaging in any form of irregularity during their examinations.

“They are also enjoined to desist from soliciting score upgrades from fraudsters or engage in the mutilation of their result sheets while trying to generate fake result sheets with higher scores.

“To check their supplementary UTME results, candidates are to send UTMERESULT to either 55019 or 66019 through the same phone number they had used to generate their profile codes at the start of registration.” (www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
