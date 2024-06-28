Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Actor Ejike Asiegbu apologises over video attacking Uzodinma

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 28, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Veteran Nollywood Actor, Ejike Asiegbu has tendered an apology to Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, for calling him out on the internet.

Recall that actress Uche Nnanna-Maduka had in a video on social media, criticised governor Uzodinma over a power outage at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in Imo.

Other actors spotted in the video are Ejike Asiegbu, Fred Amata, Gloria Nobert Young, Grace Amah and Keppy Ekpenyong.

Hitting hard on Uzodinma’s administration, Nnanna-Maduka stated that, “They said we have to claim our luggage at the compound because there is no light at Imo Airport. This is Nigeria in 2024. This is wrong and unacceptable.

“Who is ruling this state? What are we doing? In 2024 no lights at the airport. Imo state, shame on you. See our Sam Mbakwe Airport. Hope Uzodinma, look at us.”

Reacting to the clip, the governor’s chief press secretary, Oguwuike Nwachuku authored a newspaper article where he accused Nnanna-Maduka of being hired to do so.

In response, actor Asiegbu in a viral statement on Thursday, tendered an apology on behalf of his colleagues, as he tagged Nwachukwu’s remarks as uncharitable and unprofessional conduct.

“I most respectfully apologise on behalf of my colleague Uchenna Maduka to my brother, friend, elder statesman, and governor, Chief Dr. Hope Uzodinma for the embarrassment this video may have caused him.

“Let me state for the records that we are men and women of honour and integrity. We are not swayed by apples and carrots as Mr. Oguwike has maliciously adduced,” he said.

This comes after Uche Nnanna-Maduka had also reportedly apologized for filming the video.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nollywood Actor Mr Ibu laid to rest in Enugu
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nollywood Actor Mr Ibu laid to rest in Enugu

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Colleagues, and loved ones of late...

Federal Government Announces Significant Boosts in Nigeria’s Economy

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government has reported significant...

Troops Neutralise Five Terrorists, Rescue Hostages in Sokoto

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Troops of the Nigerian Army deployed...

NDLEA secures 19 convictions, seizes 525.6kg of illicit drugs

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Cross River command of the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nollywood Actor Mr Ibu laid to rest in Enugu

Lifestyle News 0
June 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Colleagues, and loved ones of late...

Federal Government Announces Significant Boosts in Nigeria’s Economy

Economy 0
June 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government has reported significant...

Troops Neutralise Five Terrorists, Rescue Hostages in Sokoto

Security News 0
June 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Troops of the Nigerian Army deployed...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nollywood Actor Mr Ibu laid to rest in Enugu

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?