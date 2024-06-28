Actor Ejike Asiegbu apologises over video attacking Uzodinma

June 28, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Veteran Nollywood Actor, Ejike Asiegbu has tendered an apology to Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, for calling him out on the internet.

Recall that actress Uche Nnanna-Maduka had in a video on social media, criticised governor Uzodinma over a power outage at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in Imo.

Other actors spotted in the video are Ejike Asiegbu, Fred Amata, Gloria Nobert Young, Grace Amah and Keppy Ekpenyong.

Hitting hard on Uzodinma’s administration, Nnanna-Maduka stated that, “They said we have to claim our luggage at the compound because there is no light at Imo Airport. This is Nigeria in 2024. This is wrong and unacceptable.

“Who is ruling this state? What are we doing? In 2024 no lights at the airport. Imo state, shame on you. See our Sam Mbakwe Airport. Hope Uzodinma, look at us.”

Reacting to the clip, the governor’s chief press secretary, Oguwuike Nwachuku authored a newspaper article where he accused Nnanna-Maduka of being hired to do so.

In response, actor Asiegbu in a viral statement on Thursday, tendered an apology on behalf of his colleagues, as he tagged Nwachukwu’s remarks as uncharitable and unprofessional conduct.

“I most respectfully apologise on behalf of my colleague Uchenna Maduka to my brother, friend, elder statesman, and governor, Chief Dr. Hope Uzodinma for the embarrassment this video may have caused him.

“Let me state for the records that we are men and women of honour and integrity. We are not swayed by apples and carrots as Mr. Oguwike has maliciously adduced,” he said.

This comes after Uche Nnanna-Maduka had also reportedly apologized for filming the video.(www.naija247news.com).