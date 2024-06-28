Menu
Lifestyle News

Davido congratulates Sharon Ooja on her wedding

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 28, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The superstar Afrobeat singer, Davido congratulates the newlywed Nollywood actress, Sharon Ooja and her husband, Ugo Nwoke whose white wedding will be held soon.

It would be recalled that Davido tied the knot with his wife some days ago after which Sharon followed up with the same, making it the second celebrity event in a week.

Taking to the comment section of an adorable video shared by the actress on Instagram, OBO wished her and her partner an everlasting bond.

“Congratulations! May your union last a lifetime”, Davido wrote.

Sharon Ooja replied to the singer by sending her love to him too on his wedding to his wife, Chioma.

“Thank you soooooo much David you rock king … may yours last forever in Jesus name !!! What a time for us all,” she responded.(www.naija247news.com).

