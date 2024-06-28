Menu
Food Inflation

Cost of Healthy Diet Jumps 32% to N1,041 Daily Amid Inflation Surge – NBS

By: David Okafor

Date:

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed in its latest report that the cost of a Healthy Diet (CoHD) surged by 32% to N1,041 per adult per day in May 2024 from N786 recorded in December 2023, driven by substantial price increases in starchy staples, legumes, nuts and seeds, and animal source foods.

Analysis detailed in the NBS CoHD report from December 2023 to May 2024 showed a steady month-on-month increase. The cost escalated by 9.2% to N858 in January 2024, followed by a 9.3% rise to N938 in February, and further climbed to N982 in March, reflecting a 4.7% increase. April saw a 5.4% rise to N1,035, with a slight 0.6% uptick to N1,041 in May.

According to the report, “The national average cost of a healthy diet was N1,041 per adult per day in May 2024, marking a 32% increase since December 2023. Starchy staples, legumes, nuts and seeds, and animal source foods were the primary drivers behind this rise. Vegetables and fruits experienced comparatively smaller price hikes month-on-month.”

The report also highlighted the cost share by food group, noting, “Animal source foods accounted for 36% of the total CoHD expenditure to provide 13% of total calories. Fruits and vegetables, though necessary in smaller amounts, were the most expensive per calorie, comprising 11% and 12% of total CoHD respectively, while contributing less to total calorie intake.”

At the state level, Ebonyi State recorded the highest average CoHD at N1,225 per adult per day, whereas Kano State reported the lowest at N898. Regionally, the South East had the highest CoHD with N1,189 per day, while the North West had the lowest average CoHD at N919 per day.

David Okafor
David Okaforhttp://naija247news.com
David Okafor Foreign Affairs Editor, Naija247news Media Group David Okafor is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Naija247news Media Group, with over five years of experience in international journalism. He excels in delivering insightful and impactful coverage of global politics and economic trends. Holding a degree in International Relations, David is known for his investigative skills and editorial leadership. His work ensures Naija247news provides accurate and comprehensive analysis of world events, earning him respect in the media industry.

