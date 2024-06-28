Menu
Search
Subscribe
ASUU

ASUU Threatens Fresh Strike

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 28, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, chapter have threatened to embark on strike over the failure of the Federal Government to address their grievances.

This is even as the union said that it had employed both diplomatic and political means to no avail, insisting it’s dealing with a hypocritical government.

They issued the threat on Thursday following a peaceful march around the institution to protest the federal government’s failure to implement an agreement with the union.

Members of ASUU-UNN, who bore different placards such as “Government, stop forcing ASUU to embark on strike; government, honour agreements with ASUU; Government, don’t kill university education in Nigeria; Nigeria lecturers are the least paid in the globe,” among other inscriptions, urged the government to renegotiate the 2009 agreement with the Union.

The union members said they will support their national leadership’s call for nationwide indefinite strike if the federal government failed to meet the union’s demands after the 21 days ultimatum.

Comrade Oyibo Eze, Chairman of ASUU-UNN, who addressed the UNN management on behalf of the union, described the Nigerian government as hypocritical and wicked.

According to him, members of the Union had employed both diplomatic and political means to make the Presidency address their grievances, regretting that both had failed despite President Bola Tinubu’s promise to end the ASUU strike on assumption of office.

Eze alleged that the Presidency and members of the National Assembly keep appropriating common treasuries to themselves for their selfish interests while allowing the masses to wallow in abject poverty.

“The Union has tried all possible diplomatic and political means to resolve this issue. But after weighing all the other options, the only language the Nigerian government understands is strike.

Since 2009 ASUU entered an agreement with the Federal Government, every effort to renegotiate the agreement with the federal government has proved abortive.

“President Bola Tinubu made it clear during his campaign that he would end the ASUU strike by fulfilling all the demands of the Union, but immediately he assumed office, he never made efforts to match his words with action.

“Immediately he assumed office, we articulated our grievances and sent them to him, we have done that up to three times but we have not received any response from the government.

Since he assumed office one year ago, our Union has employed both political and diplomatic means to make the Federal Government address our grievances, but none yielded any result.

“We are dealing with a hypocritical government, which takes money in millions but is not able to give N100,000 to civil servants,” Eze said.

Addressing the union, Professor Johnson Urama, Deputy Vice Chancellor of UNN, lauded members of the union for using legitimate peaceful protest to register their dissatisfaction with the Federal Government.

Urama expressed optimism that the federal government would act fast to avert the looming ASUU strike which would disrupt academic activities in tertiary institutions.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
JAMB releases 2024 supplementary UTME results
Next article
Farmers decry destruction of rice farms by quelea birds in Taraba
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Federal Government Announces Significant Boosts in Nigeria’s Economy

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government has reported significant...

Troops Neutralise Five Terrorists, Rescue Hostages in Sokoto

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Troops of the Nigerian Army deployed...

NDLEA secures 19 convictions, seizes 525.6kg of illicit drugs

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Cross River command of the...

Farmers decry destruction of rice farms by quelea birds in Taraba

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Rice farmers in Nahuta – Lalinga...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Federal Government Announces Significant Boosts in Nigeria’s Economy

Economy 0
June 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government has reported significant...

Troops Neutralise Five Terrorists, Rescue Hostages in Sokoto

Security News 0
June 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Troops of the Nigerian Army deployed...

NDLEA secures 19 convictions, seizes 525.6kg of illicit drugs

Security News 0
June 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Cross River command of the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Federal Government Announces Significant Boosts in Nigeria’s Economy

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?