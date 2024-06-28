Abducted Catholic Priest Begs For Help From Bandits’ Camp , Says I May Be Killed If Ransom Is Not Paid Quickly

The abducted Catholic priest of St. Raymond Catholic Church, Damba, Gusau, Zamfara state, Mikah Suleiman, has pleaded with well-meaning Nigerians to help save his life.

Suspected bandits had kidnapped the parish priest, Suleiman last Saturday, June 22, 2024.

The spokesperson of Zamfara State Police Command, Yazid Abubakar, had said the priest was kidnapped around 3am at his residence in the Damba area of Gusau.

He noted that the incident was not reported to the police but the command deployed a police tactical squad to the trail of the kidnappers and to ensure his safe return.

However, the clergyman in a 51-second video clip trending on social media, said he was the only one being held captive by the bandits.

Suleiman who was dressed in a T-shirt, with shorts, sat on the ground while his captors stood off camera as the video was being recorded, as he was beaten and tied with a rope.

“I am pleading for help to be freed from this place. They (bandits) told me that they don’t keep people for long here. People don’t stay for up to a week.

“The bandits told me that killing a person is not difficult to them. They said they are just helping me by keeping me, please, I am asking for help”, the clergyman said in the video.

“Please save my life in the name of God. Look at my head, look at my legs. I was tied with a rope and I am the only one in this place.

“Normally if they kidnapped somebody, they don’t waste time. If ransom is not paid immediately, they kill the person. Please, for God’s sake, help me, help me”, he pleaded.