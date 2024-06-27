What We Know About Rema’s Rumored Rift with Mavin Records

Afrobeats star Rema is at the center of rumors about a potential rift with his label, Mavin Records. The artist, known for his hit “Calm Down” featuring Selena Gomez, has been notably absent from the label in 2024 and reportedly declined to sign a new contract. Despite these speculations, Rema is set to release his first project of the year, a track titled “Hehehe.”

Recent Collaborations and Success

Rema recently collaborated with rising star Shallipopi on a hometown anthem called “Benin Boys.” The track, released under Mavin Global/Jonzing World and distributed by Interscope Records and Universal Music, achieved over 1 million streams on Spotify on its first day, making it the first song released in 2024 to reach that milestone.

Contract Status and Industry Speculations

Sources indicate that Rema’s contract with Mavin Records is due to expire sometime in 2024, and he has yet to renew it. The reasons for his absence from the label remain unclear, with industry insiders suggesting possible creative differences, promotional disagreements, or other undisclosed issues.

Past Achievements and Recent Health Issues

Rema enjoyed significant success in 2023 with “Calm Down,” breaking streaming and chart records globally. This success led to high-profile performances in the US and UK, including a standout appearance at the 2023 Ballon d’Or. However, he had to cancel his remaining shows in December due to health concerns, which reportedly resulted in substantial financial losses for Mavin Records.

Universal Music Group’s Acquisition

In February 2024, Universal Music Group announced its acquisition of a majority stake in Mavin Global, which includes Mavin Records. The deal, still awaiting regulatory approval, is expected to be finalized by the end of the third quarter of 2024.

Social Media Hints and Label Tensions

On April 27, Rema posted a series of cryptic tweets expressing dissatisfaction with the industry and possibly his label. His tweets included statements like “No more Big 3, there’s now a Big 4” and “Afrobeat >> AfroAnything,” indicating a desire to break from established norms. He also criticized stylists for using his name without permission and lamented the industry’s lack of creativity. Mavin Records attempted to engage fans by asking if they wanted new Rema music, a move that did not sit well with the artist, who responded, “No new music. sorry. I’m Too big for fake PR bye!”

Future Prospects and Potential Outcomes

While the reasons behind Rema’s unsigned contract remain speculative, renegotiation is a common scenario in the music industry. It’s possible that Rema and Mavin Records are simply working out the terms of a new deal alongside the release of his latest music. However, the situation could escalate, potentially leading to a split and Rema pursuing an independent path or starting his own label.

In a January interview with HipTV, D’Prince, CEO of Jonzing World, described Rema’s contract as a collaborative arrangement between Jonzing World and Mavin Records.

Rema’s remarkable success, especially with the “Calm Down Remix” reaching a billion streams on Spotify, underscores his significance in the African music scene. As the first African song to surpass one billion streams in the US, its impact is undeniable. The resolution of Rema’s contract situation will likely have significant implications for his career and the industry.