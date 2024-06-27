We must move beyond partisan divides and focus on governance, Shettima reacts critics on Tinubu’s commitment to North

Vice President Shettima Defends President Tinubu’s Commitment to Northern Challenges

KANO, June 27 (Reuters) – Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima has strongly rebutted critics who question President Bola Tinubu’s dedication to addressing the pressing issues of insecurity and food security in the Northern region.

Shettima made these remarks while receiving a high-powered delegation from the Federal Government, led by Chief of Staff to the President Femi Gbajabiamila, who visited Kano to offer condolences on the passing of his mother-in-law.

He affirmed that President Tinubu, whom he described as a man of good intentions and integrity, has strategically appointed key ministers from the North to tackle the challenges facing the region. These include the Ministers of Defence, Police Affairs, Agriculture, as well as the Chief of Defence Staff and Chief of Air Staff.

“The President is resolute in addressing the nation’s security challenges,” Shettima emphasized. “His deliberate choice of ministers from the North underscores his commitment to ensuring security and enhancing food security across the country.”

Acknowledging the severity of nationwide insecurity, Shettima called for unity among Nigerians to support efforts aimed at revitalizing the nation. He stressed that effective governance transcends political affiliations and urged all parties to collaborate in advancing national interests.

“We must move beyond partisan divides and focus on governance,” Shettima declared. “Regardless of political party, we are one family committed to making Nigeria prosperous. Together, we can achieve greatness and prosperity for our nation.”

Shettima’s comments highlight the government’s stance on national unity and collective action in overcoming challenges, reflecting a call for bipartisan cooperation in steering Nigeria towards sustainable development and stability.