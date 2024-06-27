U.S Oklahoma State Superintendent Mandates 10 Commandment in Public School Curriculum

Menu
Oklahoma State Superintendent Mandates 10 Commandment in Public School Curriculum

By Naija247news

Date:

Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters has issued a directive for all public schools to incorporate the Bible and the Ten Commandments into the curriculum for grades 5 through 12.

In a letter sent to school districts on Thursday, Walters mandated the immediate inclusion of these religious texts in educational programs. The directive, obtained by the Washington Examiner, emphasizes that guidance and teaching materials from the state Department of Education will be provided soon.

“The Bible is one of the most historically significant books and a cornerstone of Western civilization, along with the Ten Commandments,” Walters stated in the directive. “They will be referenced as an appropriate study of history, civilization, ethics, comparative religion, or the like, as well as for their substantial influence on our nation’s founders and the foundational principles of our Constitution.”

Walters added that this initiative is crucial for ensuring students understand the core values and historical context of the United States. The memo also mentioned that more information would be provided on monitoring the directive for the 2024-25 school year and that the Education Department would offer materials on the subject.

The directive has been met with immediate criticism from opponents who argue that it blurs the lines between church and state. Rachel Laser, president and CEO of Americans United for Separation of Church and State, condemned the action, stating, “Public schools are not Sunday schools. Oklahoma Superintendent Ryan Walters has repeatedly made clear that he is incapable of distinguishing the difference and is unfit for office. His latest scheme—to mandate use of the Bible in Oklahoma public schools’ curriculum—is a transparent, unconstitutional effort to indoctrinate and religiously coerce public school students.”

This development follows a recent move by Louisiana’s governor to sign a law requiring posters of the Ten Commandments in every public school classroom, which has already sparked lawsuits from civil liberties organizations, including those led by Laser.

By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

