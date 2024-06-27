Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock Market Rebounds, All Share Index Grows by 0.17%

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 27, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market on Wednesday bounced back from three sessions of loses as the All Share Index grew by 0.17% to close at 99,385.44 points from the previous close of 99,217.60 points.

The Market Capitalisation appreciated by 0.17% to close at N56.221 trillion from the previous close of N56.126 trillion, thereby gaining N95 billion.

An aggregate of 327 million units of shares were traded in 7,597 deals, valued at 4 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 35 equities emerged as gainers against 13 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

FTN Cocoa, OANDO and CWG led the gainers chart with 10.00% growth each, closing at N1.54, N13.75 and N6.60 respectively.

C & I Leasing and VERITAL KAPITA also grew their share prices by 9.33%, 9.09% and 9.96% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Secure Electronic Technology led other price decliners as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N0.54 from the previous close of N0.60.

Cornerstone Insurance and Royal Exchange among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 8.64% and 7.58% respectively.

Volume Drivers

ACCESSCORP traded about 45 million units of its shares in 462 deals, valued at N859 million.

AIICO Insurance traded about 24 million units of its shares in 160 deals, valued at N22.9 million.

GTCO traded about 13.9 million units of its shares in 254 deals, valued at N608 million.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com

