Nigeria Metro News

Six JS3 Students Drown in Kaduna

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 27, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Tragedy struck on Tuesday at the Ribang (Mbang) village in the Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State after six Junior Secondary School students drowned in the Mbang river while coming back after writing their West African Junior Secondary School Certificate Examination at about 5:30 pm, leaving the families in great mourning.

The victims identified as Manasseh Monday (16 years); Musa John (16 years); Pius David (15 years); Monday Ayuba (16 years); David Danlami (19 years), and Yahuza Audu (16 years), were students of Government Secondary School Fadan Chawai, writing the examination.

The National Public Relations Officer of Ribang Development Association, Pastor Simon Ishaku, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent via telephone on Wednesday, disclosed that three dead bodies had already been recovered and buried amidst tears.

The Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, did not respond to calls and text messages sent to him by our correspondent as of the time of filing this report.

Also, when contacted, the Zonal Coordinator, Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency, Zone One, Mubarak Muhammad, said he would confirm the incident and get back to our correspondent. (www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

