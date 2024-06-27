Six JS3 Students Drown in Kaduna

June 27, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Tragedy struck on Tuesday at the Ribang (Mbang) village in the Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State after six Junior Secondary School students drowned in the Mbang river while coming back after writing their West African Junior Secondary School Certificate Examination at about 5:30 pm, leaving the families in great mourning.

The victims identified as Manasseh Monday (16 years); Musa John (16 years); Pius David (15 years); Monday Ayuba (16 years); David Danlami (19 years), and Yahuza Audu (16 years), were students of Government Secondary School Fadan Chawai, writing the examination.

The National Public Relations Officer of Ribang Development Association, Pastor Simon Ishaku, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent via telephone on Wednesday, disclosed that three dead bodies had already been recovered and buried amidst tears.

The Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, did not respond to calls and text messages sent to him by our correspondent as of the time of filing this report.

Also, when contacted, the Zonal Coordinator, Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency, Zone One, Mubarak Muhammad, said he would confirm the incident and get back to our correspondent. (www.naija247news.com).