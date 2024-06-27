Russia Considers Downgrading Diplomatic Relations with the West

MOSCOW, June 27 (Reuters) – The Kremlin announced on Thursday that Russia is contemplating the possibility of downgrading diplomatic relations with Western nations due to increased involvement by the United States and its allies in the Ukraine war. However, no final decision has been made.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated, “The issue of lowering the level of diplomatic relations is a standard practice for states that face unfriendly or hostile manifestations,” in response to inquiries about potential diplomatic changes.

“Given the growing involvement of the West in the conflict over Ukraine, the Russian Federation must consider various options for responding to such hostile Western intervention in the Ukrainian crisis,” Peskov added.

He emphasized that while no decision has been reached, Russia is evaluating different strategies to respond to Western actions.