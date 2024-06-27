Menu
Search
Subscribe
Colleges

Professor of Law, Aisha Maikudi Emerges Ag. VC Uniabuja

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 27, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Following the end of the tenure of Professor AbdulRasheed Na’Allah as the 6th Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja on 30th June 2024, the Senate of the University has elected Professor Aisha Sani Maikudi as the Acting Vice Chancellor of the University pending the inauguration of the University Council and the appointment of a substantive Vice-Chancellor.

Maikudi is a professor of international law and the current deputy vice-chancellor (academic).

Born in Zaria on the 31st January 1983 and hailed from Katsina State, Aisha attended Queens College, Lagos where she obtained her West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

After her secondary school education, she attended the University of Reading and the London School of Economics in the United Kingdom, where she obtained her Bachelor of Laws (LLB) and Master of Laws (LLM) degrees, respectively. She also attended the Nigeria Law School, Abuja, for her call to the Bar and the University of Abuja for her Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Law.

In 2007, Aisha participated in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) at the Corporate Secretariat and Legal Division of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

In 2008, she joined the University of Abuja as a Lecturer and became the first female and youngest Head of the Department, Faculty of Law in 2014; the first female and youngest Deputy Dean, Faculty of Law in 2018; and the pioneer Director University of Abuja.

PRNigeria gathered that she is the youngest Professor of the University of Abuja and indeed Nigeria, as well as the first female Professor of Law in the North West and the University of Abuja. She specializes in United Nations Law and has written extensively on the area.

Aisha floated a Postgraduate course on United Nations Law and has supervised numerous undergraduate and postgraduate works. She has also taught Company Law for over 12 years and is well-versed in its mechanics. She has participated in numerous conferences and trainings worldwide.

She is also a Member of various professional associations, including the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the Nigerian Law Teachers Association (NLTA), and the International Federation of Women Lawyers (IFWL).

Aisha is married with children.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Stock Market Rebounds, All Share Index Grows by 0.17%
Next article
Naira Depreciates to N1507.83 in the Official Market
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Russia Considers Downgrading Diplomatic Relations with the West

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
MOSCOW, June 27 (Reuters) - The Kremlin announced on...

NELFUND Approves Immediate Disbursement Of Student Loans To Successful Applicants

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND)...

Six JS3 Students Drown in Kaduna

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Tragedy struck on Tuesday at the...

Physician calls for ban on ‘nylon water’ sale

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A General Physician, Dr Tunji Akintade,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Russia Considers Downgrading Diplomatic Relations with the West

Geopolitics 0
MOSCOW, June 27 (Reuters) - The Kremlin announced on...

NELFUND Approves Immediate Disbursement Of Student Loans To Successful Applicants

Education 0
June 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND)...

Six JS3 Students Drown in Kaduna

Nigeria Metro News 0
June 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Tragedy struck on Tuesday at the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Russia Considers Downgrading Diplomatic Relations with the West

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?