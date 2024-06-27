President Tinubu Allocates N10 Billion for State and FCT Bus Procurement and CNG Uplift Program

President Tinubu Announces Rollout of National Support and Infrastructure Programs

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has approved the immediate implementation of national construction and household support programs. This announcement was made via a Twitter post on the official handle of the President, @Ngrpresident.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The newly approved supports include:

A one-off allocation of N10 billion to the states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, for the procurement of buses and a CNG uplift program.

Delivery of N50,000 uplift grants to 100,000 families per state for three months.

Support for labor unions and civil society organizations.

N155 billion allocated for the provision of assorted foodstuffs for distribution across the nation.

President Tinubu emphasized the importance of state governors working together to address the needs of the citizens. “Our states must work together to deliver critical reforms required to meet our needs as a people. Time is humanity’s best treasure; you can never have enough of it. It’s getting late,” the President noted.

He also assured state governors of support for their agricultural processes, including providing solar-powered irrigation systems. He called for collaboration and coordination among members of the National Economic Council.

Additionally, President Tinubu announced the prioritization of the Sokoto-Badagry highway, which will traverse Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Oyo, Ogun, and Lagos states.

Funding has also been approved for the Port-Harcourt-Maiduguri Railway, which will pass through Rivers, Abia, Enugu, Benue, Nasarawa, Plateau, Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe, and Borno states.

Moreover, funding has been announced for the Ibadan-Abuja segment of the Lagos-Kano standard gauge railway, which will traverse Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Kwara, Niger, Abuja, Kaduna, and Kano.