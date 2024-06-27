Menu
Police arrest 21 suspected armed robbers, cultists in Ekiti

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 27, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Police Command in Ekiti State has arrested 21 suspects in connection with the recent killings and other crimes in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that four persons including a commercial motorcycle ticket agent were recently killed by gunmen at different locations in Ado-Ekiti metropolis.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Sunday Abutu, told newsmen on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti that the suspects were arrested following discreet investigation by the command.

The spokesperson for the command disclosed that the suspects were arrested for alleged armed robbery and cultism.

Abutu explained that the suspects were members of different cult groups who killed people in the state as reprisal attacks within their confraternity.

He said police investigation revealed that one of the suspects is a member of the ‘Eiye Confraternity.’

Abutu said that further investigation also led to the arrest of several other suspects, including members of a notorious cult gang who allegedly came from Plateau to take part in the act.

He said that the suspects would soon be charged to court.

Abutu urged residents to be vigilant and continue to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies towards nipping crimes in the bud. (www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

