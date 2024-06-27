Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

North Korea Has Not Announced Troop Deployment to Support Russia in Ukraine, Contrary to Reports

By: By Naija247news

Date:

North Korea has not announced plans to dispatch troops to support Russia’s war against Ukraine within a month, despite multiple news reports making this claim this week.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Reports by the British tabloid Daily Express, Ukrainian website Kyiv Post, and other outlets have picked up on comments made during a U.S. government briefing, asserting that Pyongyang stated it would send engineers to Russian-occupied Donetsk to rebuild the war-torn city.

These reports emerged after Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un signed a mutual defense treaty last week, and amidst allegations that North Korea has been sending artillery and ballistic missiles to Russia to support its invasion.

While the possibility of North Korean troop deployment cannot be entirely dismissed, neither North Korea nor Russia has made any such announcements. The unconfirmed rumors have instead spread through anonymized single-source reports and multiple levels of misinterpretation, a common pattern for DPRK-related misinformation.

How the Rumors Evolved

Speculation about North Korea’s alleged move to directly enter the Ukraine conflict originated in a report by South Korean broadcaster TV Chosun last Friday. The report cited an anonymous ROK government official claiming that Pyongyang plans to dispatch military engineers to aid construction efforts in the Russian-controlled Donetsk region. The official suggested that North Korea would deploy an elite Korean People’s Army engineering corps as early as next month, citing its history of raising foreign currency through construction firms like the U.S.-sanctioned “Namgang Construction.”

Reuters mentioned the TV Chosun claims as background information in a report about a statement by a DPRK military official condemning Washington for allowing Ukraine to use U.S.-made weapons against Russia-based targets. In the statement released through the official Korean Central News Agency on Monday, Central Military Commission Vice-Chairperson Pak Jong Chon affirmed North Korea’s support for Russian efforts against what he described as a U.S.-backed “proxy war” in Ukraine, but did not say Pyongyang would dispatch troops.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, a reporter asked Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder about the rumored deployment of engineers, framing it as a confirmed announcement rather than unverified speculation. Ryder, appearing unaware of the speculation, replied that it would be worth monitoring such developments, stating that any North Korean troops deployed to Ukraine would simply serve as “cannon fodder in an illegal war.”

The same journalist repeated the question during a State Department press briefing on Wednesday, but spokesperson Matthew Miller said he had not seen any such reports and reiterated the U.S. opposition to potential Russia-DPRK military cooperation in “occupied Ukrainian territory.”

Despite these clarifications, the British tabloid Daily Express and some influential social media accounts had already picked up Ryder’s “cannon fodder” comments and repeated the incorrect description of the deployment claims as an official North Korean announcement. Some news outlets cited the TV Chosun claims as the story gained traction, while others, like Ukraine’s Kyiv Post and Kyiv Independent, referenced the Daily Express article’s claims without verifying the source of the rumors.

For now, these reports remain unverified rumors. While the possibility of DPRK troops joining the war cannot be ruled out, and discussions about sending North Korean workers to Russia-controlled areas of eastern Ukraine occurred in 2022, North Korea has not officially announced plans to dispatch engineers or other military personnel to support Moscow’s war efforts.

Edited by Bryan Betts

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigerians Face Increased Visa Restrictions as Ethiopia, Turkey, and UAE Tighten Entry Rules
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerians Face Increased Visa Restrictions as Ethiopia, Turkey, and UAE Tighten Entry Rules

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Nigerian Passport Holders Face Increasing Visa Restrictions from Ethiopia,...

Actress Angel Unigwe’s mother takes legal action against Kanayo O Kanayo

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The mother of actress Angel Unigwe...

“My Relationship With Davido Beyond Money, Gossip” – Cubana Chief Priest

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular businessman and socialite, Pascal Okechukwu,...

We must move beyond partisan divides and focus on governance, Shettima reacts critics on Tinubu’s commitment to North

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Vice President Shettima Defends President Tinubu’s Commitment to Northern...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigerians Face Increased Visa Restrictions as Ethiopia, Turkey, and UAE Tighten Entry Rules

Analysis 0
Nigerian Passport Holders Face Increasing Visa Restrictions from Ethiopia,...

Actress Angel Unigwe’s mother takes legal action against Kanayo O Kanayo

Lifestyle News 0
June 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The mother of actress Angel Unigwe...

“My Relationship With Davido Beyond Money, Gossip” – Cubana Chief Priest

Lifestyle News 0
June 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular businessman and socialite, Pascal Okechukwu,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigerians Face Increased Visa Restrictions as Ethiopia, Turkey, and UAE Tighten...

Babatunde Akinsola - 0
× How can I help you?