Nigeria Condemns Mistreatment of Citizen Pilgrims at Egypt’s Cairo Airport

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has denounced the reported mistreatment of Nigerian pilgrims at Cairo Airport in Egypt and urged Nigerians to remain vigilant while traveling abroad. The warning comes after a distressing incident involving Rev. Dr. Israel Kristilere, CEO of Oasis of Faith Intercontinental Limited and President of the Christian Tourism Practitioners Association of Nigeria (CTPAN).

According to NIDCOM, the incident occurred during a layover en route to Israel on April 30, 2024, when Rev. Kristilere and his group faced discrimination and undue suspicion from Cairo airport security. Rev. Kristilere recounted how he and fellow pilgrims were delayed for hours due to a misunderstanding during boarding procedures. He described being detained under false accusations, which he vehemently denied, and was coerced into an apology to avoid legal repercussions.

In response, NIDCOM Chairman/CEO Abike Dabiri-Erewa, represented by Dr. Sule Yakubu Bassi, Secretary to the Commission, affirmed NIDCOM’s commitment to thoroughly investigate the incident. The commission plans to collaborate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Nigerian Embassy in Egypt to address the matter formally.

“No Nigerian should endure such inhumane treatment abroad,” stated Dabiri-Erewa, expressing solidarity with Rev. Kristilere and the affected pilgrims. She commended Rev. Kristilere for his resilience and urged him to provide all necessary documentation for their investigation.

This incident has sparked renewed calls for improved awareness and protection of Nigerian travelers, with NIDCOM pledging to advocate for the rights and dignity of Nigerians globally.