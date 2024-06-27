Menu
Nigeria approves $1.442m for ammunition, N1.99bn CNG vehicles for NDLEA

By: By Naija247news

Date:

FEC Approves $1.442 Million for NDLEA Ammunition Procurement

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved $1.442 million for the procurement of ammunition for the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, announced the approval while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the FEC meeting, presided over by President Bola Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Fagbemi also revealed that the FEC approved N1.99 billion for the purchase of 33 Milano CNG vehicles for the anti-narcotic agency. “Council also approved the procurement of firearms and ammunition worth $1.442 million to strengthen the NDLEA’s fight against drug trafficking,” he stated.

Additionally, the government has approved the purchase of two body scanners to be deployed at Abuja and Lagos international airports, at the cost of N985 million. “We submitted three items to the council on NDLEA.

FEC approved procurement of 33 Mikano motor vehicles CNG to boost the operation of NDLEA, Council considered and approved. Approval for NDLEA for procurement of firearms ammunition and counter-narcotics for the sum of $1.442 million.

The procurement of two units of body scanners for use both at Abuja and International Airports at N985 million,” Fagbemi explained.

