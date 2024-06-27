NFF Dismisses Rumors of Hiring Hervé Renard as Super Eagles Head Coach

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has refuted reports that it is in talks to hire French coach Hervé Renard, a three-time African Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner, as the new head coach of the Super Eagles.

According to a reliable source within the NFF, there have been no approaches made to Renard, who is currently the head coach of the French women’s national team, to replace Finidi George.

Rumors connecting Renard, who has previously coached Ivory Coast, Angola, Zambia, and Morocco, to the Super Eagles position have sparked widespread interest and discussion among football fans. Despite Renard’s impressive record, including AFCON titles with Zambia in 2012 and Ivory Coast in 2015, the NFF is reportedly not considering him for the role.

Renard also recently led Saudi Arabia to a notable World Cup victory over Argentina.

NFF Denies Contact with Renard

BBS Sports journalist Oluwashina Okeleji reported that a top NFF official confirmed to him that there have been no discussions with Renard about replacing Finidi George. Okeleji shared on his X account, “Nigeria FA (NFF) denies Herve Renard link. This report is inaccurate. We’ve not contacted Renard or his reps.”

Finidi George’s Resignation and Super Eagles’ Struggles

Finidi George resigned after just two games as head coach of the Super Eagles, following a surprising 2-1 defeat to Benin Republic in Abidjan and a 1-1 draw against South Africa at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium. These results left the Super Eagles winless after four matches, sitting in fifth place in Group C with only three points, and jeopardizing Nigeria’s chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to be held across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Under pressure from fans to appoint a high-profile coach, the NFF has debunked talks of hiring Renard and is reportedly considering other candidates, including former Cameroon coach Antonio Conceicao.