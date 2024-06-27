NDLEA arrests 360 suspects, prosecutes 197 for drug abuse in Anambra

June 27, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Commander of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Anambra, Mr Daniel Onyishi, said the agency arrested 360 suspects in connection with drug related offences from June 2023 to June 2024.

The commander also said that 197 persons were prosecuted for illicit drug trafficking in the state during the year under review.

He made the disclosure during an event to mark the 2024 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking and 10th edition of Drug Quiz Competition for Secondary Schools in Anambra in Awka on Wednesday.

Onyishi said that the events were sponsored by Alexander Onyido, the traditional ruler of Ogidi in Idemili North Local Government Area, a pharmacist by profession.

According to him, the command also counselled and rehabilitated 258 former drug addicts and reconciled them with their families.

He said that a total of 2.8557 tonnes of drugs, including cannabis and other dangerous substances were seized during the year.

He explained that the command achieved the feat through collaborative efforts with sister security agencies and communities.

He reiterated the agency’s determination to increase awareness campaign on dangers of drugs and substance abuse, especially among youths, in the state and beyond.

Earlier, the Chairman of the occasion and traditional ruler of Awka, Obi Gibson Nwosu, represented by his Palace Secretary, Chief Pius Okonkwo, described the year’s international drug day as “apt.”

He urged community leaders and families to sensitise their members on the inherent dangers and how to survive without drugs.

On his part, the acting Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Prof. Joseph Ikechebelu, represented by the Dean, Faculty of Engineering, Prof. Solomon Nwigbo, commended NDLEA’s efforts toward the drug fight.

He unveiled the institution’s drug policy, which, among other things, prohibited drugs and substance abuse for serene environment, effective teaching and learning.

The sponsor of the programme, Onyido, represented by his son, Ikenna Onyido, pledged to

continue the fight to achieve drug-free societies.

He explained that the awareness campaign would be sustained to sanitise the society, including schools.(www.naija247news.com).