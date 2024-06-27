Naira Depreciates to N1507.83 in the Official Market

June 27, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Naira depreciated further today against the American Dollar at the official foreign exchange market on Wednesday June 26.

According to data from the FMDQ, where daily spot rates are quoted, exchange rate worsened by N7.04 or 0.47% N1507.83 from N1500.83/$1.

At the black market, exchange rate worsened as demand for foreign currency surpassed the amount available in the supply side. Hence, the Naira closed at N1,500 per US dollar from N1490.

Also, the Nigerian Naira witnessed a drop against the Pound Sterling in the spot market by N11.09 to sell for N1,901.95/£1 compared with the previous day’s value of N1,890.86/£1 and against the Euro, the Nigerian currency weakened by N15.89 to finish at N1,605.67/€1 versus Tuesday’s closing price of N1,589.78/€1.(www.naija247news.com).