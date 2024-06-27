Menu
Health news

NAFDAC Destroys Substandard Products Worth N985m in Kano

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 27, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control(NAFDAC) on Thursday destroyed fake, counterfeit, substandard, expired, and unwholesome regulated products worth approximately N985 million.

The Director-General of the agency, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, made this known during the burning exercise in Kano.

Adeyeye, represented by the Director North-West Zone NAFDAC, Mrs Josephine Dayilim, said the exercise is aimed at eradicating fake drugs and other spurious NAFDAC Regulated Products from circulation in Nigeria.

“Removal of Substandard and Falsified Medicines (SFs) from circulation will make Nigerians healthier.

“And since only a healthy body can contribute positively to the economy, it will make Nigerians wealthier and the economy better,” she added.

The goods being destroyed, the director general said were Substandard, fake/falsely labelled Medicines,Unwholesome Food products and other Counterfeit seized and voluntarily received by NGOs, trade unions, Nigeria Customs Service, NAPPMED and Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria.

Adeyeye said the items destroyed include medicine made up of psychoactive and controlled substance such as antibiotics, antihypertensive, antimalarials, Analgesics and herbal remedies.

Others destroyed are Food items such as vegetable oil, non-alcoholic beverages, sachet water, condiments and tomato pastes and creams, pomade and ointments.

Others are Chemicals such as insecticides, pesticides, agrochemicals diagnostic kits, infusion and giving sets among others.

Adeyeye therefore , advised relevant stakeholders to adhere to all regulatory measures put in place.

“We solicit the co-operation of the General Public, corporate bodies, religious leaders and traditional rulers in our effort to eradicate the menace of Drug and substance abuse.

” Health Practitioners, Community leaders, the Press and all stakeholders are hereby encouraged not to relent in educating their wards and

family members on the dangers of patronizing quacks and hawkers of medicines on the street” Adeyeye said.

The director general reiterated the agency’s commitment to safeguarding the health of Nigerians and seeks the cooperation of Nigerians in achieving the mandate.

NAFDAC Coordinator, in Kano State Mr Kasim Idrisa-Ibrahim, said the agency in its effort to sanitise drugs distribution , moved sellers of medicine from the chaotic open market to a Coordinated Wholesale Centre (CWC), at Dangwauro Kano.

“The coordinated wholesale centre has paved way for NAFDAC to start recording successes in safeguarding the health of Nigerians” Idris-Ibrahim said. (www.naija247news.com).

