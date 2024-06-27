Menu
“My Relationship With Davido Beyond Money, Gossip” – Cubana Chief Priest

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 27, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular businessman and socialite, Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chief Priest, has said that his relationship with singer Davido is beyond money and gossip.

He stated this in a recent interview with BBC Igbo.

“Davido is my friend. He is my in-law; he married Chioma who is from Imo State where I hail from.

“So the relationship I have with Davido is beyond money and gossip,” he said.

Naija247news reports that Chief Priest disclosed via his Instagram page that his outfit for the wedding of the singer, Davido and his wife, Chioma, in Lagos on Tuesday cost seven million Naira.

The socialite recently appreciated Davido for not “discarding” Chioma.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
