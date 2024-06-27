MURIC Criticizes Sokoto Assembly as Emirate Council Amendment Bill Passes Second Reading

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has strongly criticized the Sokoto State House of Assembly following the passage of the Emirate Council Amendment Bill through its second reading.

MURIC’s criticism came in response to the bill, which aims to modify the structure and functions of the emirate councils within the state. The bill has sparked significant controversy and debate among various stakeholders.

According to MURIC, the proposed amendments could undermine the traditional and cultural integrity of the emirate councils, which have long played a crucial role in the governance and social cohesion of the region.

Despite MURIC’s objections, the Sokoto State House of Assembly moved forward with the bill, advancing it to the next legislative stage. The bill’s progress will continue to be closely monitored by both supporters and critics as it undergoes further scrutiny and debate.