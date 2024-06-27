Gbenga Daniel laments low enlistment of Yoruba youths in Nigeria’s military, police

Senator Gbenga Daniel Urges Increased Military and Police Enlistment in South West

Senator Otunba Gbenga Daniel, representing Ogun East Senatorial District, has highlighted the South West zone’s low enlistment rates in the military and police forces.

As Chairman of the Senate Committee on Navy, Daniel discussed this issue during a program titled “Dialogue With Journalists,” organized by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Ogun State, held in Abeokuta.

Daniel appealed to parents to encourage their children to join the armed forces. He noted that military service, once stigmatized as a job for ‘miscreants’ in the 60s and 70s, has produced leaders who have significantly contributed to the nation’s politics and economy.

“As the Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Navy, I have seen firsthand our people’s lackadaisical approach to enlistment into this noble service,” Daniel said. “A lot of positive things are happening in the Nigeria Navy on a daily basis, and I want to urge parents to stop discouraging their wards from joining the military and paramilitary services.”

Since joining the National Assembly last year, Daniel has sponsored eleven bills, which are currently at various stages in the legislative process. Among these bills are the South West Development Commission Bill, Federal College of Aviation Technology Ilara Remo Bill, Terminal Illness Trust Bill, Media Practitioners Registration Council Bill, Hospices Establishment Bill, and Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Birthright Bill.

Daniel emphasized the potential economic benefits of the South West Development Commission Bill, which is at the second reading stage, stating that its passage and presidential assent would significantly boost the region’s economy.

Additionally, Daniel reported that over 3,000 people have benefitted from various empowerment schemes and medical initiatives he has facilitated. These include free eye treatment and provision of glasses, training and tractors for farmers, grants and loans for traders and market women, and the provision of sewing machines and working tools for artisans.