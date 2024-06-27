Menu
Former Konga CEO, Nick Imudia Reportedly Takes His Own Life

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 27, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The former Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian e-commerce giant Konga, Nick Imudia, has reportedly committed suicide.

Imudia allegedly took his own life on Tuesday, June 25.

The deceased, who was serving as the CEO of a leading residential solar energy solutions company known as D.light, reportedly took his own life in his Lekki, Lagos apartment.

According to reports, Imudia jumped from the balcony of his apartment late Tuesday night.

Before the tragic incident, Imudia was said to have contacted his brother in the United States, giving instructions on how to distribute his wealth in the event of his death.

He also reached out to his young daughter from a previous relationship, assuring her that he would always be with her and that she could find him by looking at the sky.

Imudia, originally from Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, had previously been married to the mother of his daughter, who also hails from the same local government.

Their marriage ended due to irreconcilable differences.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, has confirmed the case.

He said, “Yes, it is true. He committed the act on June 25.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
