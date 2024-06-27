Actress Angel Unigwe’s mother takes legal action against Kanayo O Kanayo

June 27, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The mother of actress Angel Unigwe has filed a lawsuit against veteran actor Kanayo O Kanayo, alleging violation of contract and defamation.

Recall that Kanayo lambasted Angel Unigwe on social media on June 21, 2024, accusing her of failing to fulfill a production contract negotiated with him.

He also stated that Unigwe’s mother has a history of breaching contracts by removing her daughter away from sets prematurely.

Kanayo also vowed to sabotage any movie development involving the young actress Angel.

Juliet Kings Unigwe, Angel’s mother, responded to the allegations in a press statement posted on the actress’s Instagram page, calling them false and malicious. She disclosed that legal actions are being taken to solve the issue.

“First, for the public records we wish to state categorically that we hold sacred the terms of any contract we enter into and we are fully committed to performing all lawful obligations required of us under such contracts.

“We vehemently deny the false accusations and slanderous statements contained in Mr. Kanayo’s video. We want to assure the public that we have done no such thing and are deeply hurt by these unfounded allegations.” (www.naija247news.com).