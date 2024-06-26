White House Condemns Violence in Kenya Amid Protests Over Tax Hikes

WASHINGTON, June 26 (Reuters) – The White House condemned the violence in Kenya on Wednesday, where medics reported that 23 people had died this week after clashes between police and protesters.

In response to the protests, Kenyan President William Ruto withdrew the planned tax increases on Wednesday. Demonstrators had stormed parliament and threatened further action this week.

“The United States is deeply concerned about and we condemn the reported violence in all its forms,” said White House national security spokesman John Kirby.

On Tuesday, police opened fire on crowds gathered around parliament, who later broke into the assembly’s compound, shortly after lawmakers approved the tax measures.

“The United States has been in touch with the Kenyan government to urge appropriate use of force by the police, to respect human rights … and we will continue to push for calm to prevail,” Kirby added