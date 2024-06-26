Menu
Investigative News and Reports

Tinubu Administration Spends N244 Million on Bulletproof Tyres Ahead of One-Year Anniversary

By: By Naija247news

Date:

The Bola Tinubu-led administration has spent N244,654,350 on bulletproof tyres, according to data from govspend.ng, a portal that tracks government expenditure. These payments were made through the State House in Abuja on May 21, 2024, just days before President Tinubu’s one-year anniversary in office.

Documents from the portal revealed that the sums of N200,583,390, N38,070,000, and N6,000,960 were paid for the tyres on the same day. President Tinubu was sworn in on May 29, 2023.

According to Daily Trust, the expenditures included two separate payments to Obi-Wealth Enterprises Nigeria Limited (RC-640684), an inactive company on the CAC portal, for the supply of tyres for bulletproof vehicles amounting to N200,583,390 and N38,070,000. Hommy & Fay Investments Limited, which is active on the CAC portal, supplied an unspecified number of Westlake tyres (315/80R22) for N6,000,960.

These developments come amid economic hardship and a scarcity of funds in the country. Efforts to obtain a reaction from the presidency regarding the expenditure were unsuccessful, as calls to the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, were not answered.

