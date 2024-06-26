Suspect In Port Harcourt Blast Arrested

June 26, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The prime suspect who accidentally detonated a dynamite near the Presidential Hotel on the Port Harcourt-Aba Expressway during a protest was arrested on Tuesday.

The individual who was part of a group of protesters allegedly hired by former local government chairmen and cronies of the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, was found and arrested at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital in Port Harcourt.

But it was not clear if it was during a protest organised by the loyalists of the minister, Wike, in support of the occupation of the 23 LGA secretariats by the police.

The Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Dr Adaeze Oreh, had confirmed the incident, describing it as a malicious attempt to detonate an explosive.

However, by Tuesday night, the suspect was said to have been found receiving treatment at the state government’s hospital.

According to the state’s Commissioner for Health Adaeze Oreh, the hospital immediately called the ministry to confirm their suspicion.

She said: ”When a young man was brought to the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital with alleged injuries sustained during what was said to be a road traffic accident, the medical personnel that were on hand to examine him and offer medical care were on alert and immediately recognized that the injuries that were seen on this individual were not in tandem with a road traffic accident but resembled injuries that would have come from blasts.

“The individual was taken to the theater for resuscitation because as at the time he was brought in he was semi-conscious. But the medical personnel did the needful and immediately informed the Rivers State government the Commissioner Of Police in Rivers State and the Rivers State Ministry Of Health about the presence of the individual in the facility even when providing medical care to revive and resuscitate him.

“He is currently stable. We are working in tandem with the Rivers State Police Command. The premises, and perimeter of the hospital have been fully secured. The patient is currently undergoing medical treatment. He is stable and the police are doing their own part with carrying out necessary investigations.”

Asked how the suspect was brought into the hospital considering the extent of his injuries, she said: ”Several individuals brought in the patient. One is still with him and all the others immediately found their way out of the facility. But like I said, we are working with the Nigeria Police Force and they will be carrying out their own investigative role.” (www.naija247news.com).