Security News

Suspect In Port Harcourt Blast Arrested

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The prime suspect who accidentally detonated a dynamite near the Presidential Hotel on the Port Harcourt-Aba Expressway during a protest was arrested on Tuesday.

The individual who was part of a group of protesters allegedly hired by former local government chairmen and cronies of the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, was found and arrested at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital in Port Harcourt.

But it was not clear if it was during a protest organised by the loyalists of the minister, Wike, in support of the occupation of the 23 LGA secretariats by the police.

The Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Dr Adaeze Oreh, had confirmed the incident, describing it as a malicious attempt to detonate an explosive.

However, by Tuesday night, the suspect was said to have been found receiving treatment at the state government’s hospital.

According to the state’s Commissioner for Health Adaeze Oreh, the hospital immediately called the ministry to confirm their suspicion.

She said: ”When a young man was brought to the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital with alleged injuries sustained during what was said to be a road traffic accident, the medical personnel that were on hand to examine him and offer medical care were on alert and immediately recognized that the injuries that were seen on this individual were not in tandem with a road traffic accident but resembled injuries that would have come from blasts.

“The individual was taken to the theater for resuscitation because as at the time he was brought in he was semi-conscious. But the medical personnel did the needful and immediately informed the Rivers State government the Commissioner Of Police in Rivers State and the Rivers State Ministry Of Health about the presence of the individual in the facility even when providing medical care to revive and resuscitate him.

“He is currently stable. We are working in tandem with the Rivers State Police Command. The premises, and perimeter of the hospital have been fully secured. The patient is currently undergoing medical treatment. He is stable and the police are doing their own part with carrying out necessary investigations.”

Asked how the suspect was brought into the hospital considering the extent of his injuries, she said: ”Several individuals brought in the patient. One is still with him and all the others immediately found their way out of the facility. But like I said, we are working with the Nigeria Police Force and they will be carrying out their own investigative role.” (www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

