Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock Market Declines Further, All Share Index Drops by 0.09%

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Tuesday’s trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian stock market closed bearish again as the All Share Index declined by 0.09% to close at 99,217.60 points from the previous close of 99,305.12 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.09% to close at N56.126 trillion from the previous close of N56.176 trillion, thereby shedding N49 billion.

An aggregate of 361.6 million units of shares were traded in 8,511 deals, valued at about N6 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 27 equities emerged as gainers against 23 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Okomu Oil led other gainers with 10.00% growth to close at N291.50 from the previous close of 265.00.

JOHNHOLT, Consolidated Hallmark Holding and Secure Electronic Technology among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.79%, 9.43% and 9.09% respectively.

Percentage Losers

OANDO led other price decliners as it sheds 9.75% of its share price to close at N12.50 from the previous close of N13.85.

University Press and Academy Press among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.09% and 8.00% respectively.

Volume Drivers

TRANSCORP traded about 47.5 million units of its shares in 562 deals, valued at N581.9 million.

GTCO traded about 37.9 million units of its shares in 258 deals, valued at N1.6 billion.

FBNH traded about 27 million units of its shares in 659 deals, valued at N548 million.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
