Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Russian-led NATO rival ready to expand – secretary-general

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Current tensions could motivate more countries to join the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the alliance’s secretary-general, Imangali Tasmagambetov, has said. The remarks were made after a CSTO foreign ministers’ summit in Kazakhstan last week.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The CSTO was founded in 1992 following the breakup of the Soviet Union. The current members are Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Armenia.

“The increasing tensions within the rapidly deteriorating system of international security will draw more attention to organizations like the CSTO,” Tasmagambetov told TASS on Monday. He argued that the “social and political demand for security can lead to the expansion of the organization’s functions, as well as an increase in membership.”

The official added that members could further develop the group’s peacekeeping potential. “The history of the last two centuries shows that the most in-demand instrument is collective security,” he said.

In January 2022, the organization deployed a peacekeeping force for the first time to help quell unrest and riots in Kazakhstan. CSTO members have refused to impose sanctions on Russia or send military aid to Ukraine when Moscow launched its military operation in the neighboring state in February 2022.

Russian ally to become ‘strategic partner’ of USREAD MORE: Russian ally to become ‘strategic partner’ of US
Nevertheless, the Eurasian alliance has experienced some internal struggles. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan suspended his country’s participation in the organization earlier this year and threatened to leave the CSTO, while accusing the allies of inaction during Armenia’s conflict with Azerbaijan. Moscow has rejected the allegations of not fulfilling its commitments to Yerevan.

“Armenia is our ally, and all of our commitments to Armenia remain active. As for the question of membership in the organization, it is a sovereign right and the decision of each [individual] country,” Tasmagambetov said last week.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Russia ready to talk to France – Kremlin
Next article
Assange pleads guilty to espionage
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Amazon Develops ‘Metis’ AI Chatbot to Compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Amazon is reportedly developing a new AI chatbot named...

Fyodor Lukyanov: This is the only way to end confrontation between Russia and the West

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Russia’s then Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrey Kozyrev signed...

EU leaders back another von der Leyen term – media

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Germany’s Ursula von der Leyen will take on a...

Saudi Crown Prince to skip G7 summit

David Okafor David Okafor -
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has turned...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Amazon Develops ‘Metis’ AI Chatbot to Compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT

AI 0
Amazon is reportedly developing a new AI chatbot named...

Fyodor Lukyanov: This is the only way to end confrontation between Russia and the West

Geopolitics 0
Russia’s then Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrey Kozyrev signed...

EU leaders back another von der Leyen term – media

Top Stories 0
Germany’s Ursula von der Leyen will take on a...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Amazon Develops ‘Metis’ AI Chatbot to Compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT

Peter Okafor - 0
× How can I help you?