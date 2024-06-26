Russia’s Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Protection Forces have alleged that the United States is intensifying its biological military activities in Africa. Head of Russia’s Nuclear Protection Force, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, made these assertions on Tuesday, linking this expansion to the termination of Russian biological programs in territories formerly under its control in Ukraine.

Kirillov’s statement suggests potential geopolitical tensions, implying that the US may be relocating incomplete biological research from Ukraine to Africa. He highlighted the presence of Pentagon contractors in several African countries, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sierra Leone, Cameroon, Uganda, and South Africa, accusing Washington of using intermediary organizations and pharmaceutical companies to conceal its research objectives.

“Russia has documents confirming the rapid expansion of US biological warfare presence in Africa,” Kirillov claimed, citing instances such as US Army Medical Research Institute activities in Kenya and studies on anti-malarial drugs’ effects on local populations.

The general also referenced recent high-level US meetings in Africa regarding laboratory capabilities, alleging ongoing US research on bioweapon components and dangerous pathogens, which Russia claims to have documented since last year.