Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Russia Claims US Increasing Biological Military Presence in Africa

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Russia’s Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Protection Forces have alleged that the United States is intensifying its biological military activities in Africa. Head of Russia’s Nuclear Protection Force, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, made these assertions on Tuesday, linking this expansion to the termination of Russian biological programs in territories formerly under its control in Ukraine.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Kirillov’s statement suggests potential geopolitical tensions, implying that the US may be relocating incomplete biological research from Ukraine to Africa. He highlighted the presence of Pentagon contractors in several African countries, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sierra Leone, Cameroon, Uganda, and South Africa, accusing Washington of using intermediary organizations and pharmaceutical companies to conceal its research objectives.

“Russia has documents confirming the rapid expansion of US biological warfare presence in Africa,” Kirillov claimed, citing instances such as US Army Medical Research Institute activities in Kenya and studies on anti-malarial drugs’ effects on local populations.

The general also referenced recent high-level US meetings in Africa regarding laboratory capabilities, alleging ongoing US research on bioweapon components and dangerous pathogens, which Russia claims to have documented since last year.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Kenyan Police Officer Mourns Brother’s Death Amid Nationwide Protests
Next article
Tinubu Administration Spends N244 Million on Bulletproof Tyres Ahead of One-Year Anniversary
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Former Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano Accused of Diverting N4 Billion in Security Votes

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
In the trial of former Anambra State Governor Willie...

Tinubu Administration Spends N244 Million on Bulletproof Tyres Ahead of One-Year Anniversary

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
The Bola Tinubu-led administration has spent N244,654,350 on bulletproof...

Kenyan Police Officer Mourns Brother’s Death Amid Nationwide Protests

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
A Kenyan police officer, whose younger brother was fatally...

Oyo State Assembly Plans Suspension of 11 Lawmakers Amid Leadership Dispute

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news Bisi Adele, The Naija247news -
The Oyo State House of Assembly, under the leadership...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Former Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano Accused of Diverting N4 Billion in Security Votes

Investigative News and Reports 0
In the trial of former Anambra State Governor Willie...

Tinubu Administration Spends N244 Million on Bulletproof Tyres Ahead of One-Year Anniversary

Investigative News and Reports 0
The Bola Tinubu-led administration has spent N244,654,350 on bulletproof...

Kenyan Police Officer Mourns Brother’s Death Amid Nationwide Protests

Democracy Africa 0
A Kenyan police officer, whose younger brother was fatally...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Former Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano Accused of Diverting N4 Billion...

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?