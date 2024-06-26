Menu
Geopolitics

Russia Bans 81 European Union Media Outlets in Retaliatory Move

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Moscow has prohibited 81 media outlets from the European Union, responding to the EU’s recent broadcast bans on several Russian state media channels.

Russia’s move comes after the EU imposed broadcast bans on four Russian media outlets last month, accusing them of spreading Kremlin propaganda about the Ukraine war.

Key Points
French Media Targeted: French media faced the heaviest impact, with daily newspapers Le Monde and Liberation among the nine banned outlets from France.

EU’s Initial Ban: The European Union had banned four Russian media outlets in May, claiming they were spreading propaganda related to the Ukraine conflict.

Russia’s Justification: The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated the ban targets outlets “systematically disseminating false information about the progress” of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. They described the move as “proportionate” and blamed EU leadership for the escalation.

Widespread Impact: The ban affects media outlets from 25 European countries, including prominent ones like Politico, Der Spiegel (Germany), El Pais and El Mundo (Spain), Yle (Finland), RTE (Ireland), and RAI and la Repubblica (Italy).

Potential Reversal
Moscow indicated it might lift the bans if the EU rescinds its restrictions on Russian media.

Background
Last month, the EU labeled Voice of Europe, RIA news agency, and the Izvestia and Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspapers as “Kremlin-linked propaganda networks” and revoked their broadcasting rights within the bloc.

Reaction from Russia
Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the State Duma and an ally of President Vladimir Putin, criticized the EU’s actions in May. He argued that the West claims to champion freedom of speech but does not tolerate any alternative viewpoints.

This tit-for-tat exchange underscores the escalating tensions between Russia and the European Union amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

