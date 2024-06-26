Oyo State Assembly Plans Suspension of 11 Lawmakers Amid Leadership Dispute

The Oyo State House of Assembly, under the leadership of Speaker Adebo Ogundoyin, is preparing to suspend 11 lawmakers accused of opposing the House leadership and allegedly disregarding directives from Governor Seyi Makinde.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The legislators facing suspension include Olorunpoto Oluwafemi Cephas (Oyo East/Oyo West constituency), Olufunke Comforter (Ibadan North constituency I), Abiodun Babalola (Ibadan Northeast constituency I), Waheed Akintayo (Oluyole constituency), Bisi Oluranti Micheal (Ogbomoso North), Ibraheem Shittu (Saki West), Abdulazeez Musbau (Kajola constituency), Jimoh Lukman (Oorelope constituency), Ayinde Waliu (Irepo/Olorunsogo constituency), Olajide Operinde (Afijio constituency), and Dauda Olalere (Ibadan North West).

Sources within the House of Assembly indicated that Governor Makinde supported the decision of the House leadership to suspend these lawmakers, many of whom are first-time members and have been labeled as dissenters.

Meanwhile, tensions escalated following a petition submitted by the lawmakers, accusing Speaker Ogundoyin of mishandling their Sallah funds from the executive. The petition alleged discrepancies in the procurement of their official cars, claiming Ogundoyin opted for imported 2022 models from unauthorized dealers instead of the authorized 2023 models from recognized dealers like Elizade Motors.

However, clarification from the governor’s office countered these claims, stating that no funds were released for Sallah celebrations to the House of Assembly.

Confirming the impending suspension, Special Adviser to the Speaker on Media, Oyetunji Oyekunle, disclosed that the Assembly would address the issue during its session on Thursday.